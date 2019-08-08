PG&E shareholders plan $15B rights issue

Two hedge funds are seeking to raise $15B of equity to boost PG&E's (PCG +1.9% ) plans to emerge from bankruptcy, according to an SEC filing.

Knighthead Capital Management and Abrams Capital Management, which together own ~7.8% of PG&E shares, plan to raise the money through a rights offering that would be open to all existing PG&E shareholders.

The two firms would contribute $1.5B, with the rest of the pool to be raised through an offering to PG&E investors proportionate to the size of their holdings, Bloomberg reports.

The equity raise would strengthen PG&E's reorganization plan, which has been criticized by an opposing group that says it is not viable without legislation that would allow it to recapitalize the company through the issuance of tax-exempt bonds.