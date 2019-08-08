Asset managers with $74T poised for shakeout

In the war of passive vs. active funds, size matters, as the largest asset managers, most likely to offer both kinds of funds, are able to use their scale to keep overall expenses down to offset lower fees.

The industry is set for a shakeout where only the strongest will be left, according to data analysis by Bloomberg News.

The two largest U.S. indexing fund managers — BlackRock (BLK +1.4% ) and Vanguard — oversee combined assets of ~$12T this year, up from less than $8T five years ago.

Index funds are likely to overtake active management in the U.S. by 2021, according to estimates from Moody’s Investors Service issued in March.

As a result of investors' demand for lower fees, the firms on the next rung down, such as Legg Mason (LM +1% ) and Franklin Resources (BEN +1.2% ), are cutting costs by trimming staff; others, such as Janus Henderson (JHG +2% ) and Standard Life Aberdeen (OTC:SLFPF) turned to mergers to increase their heft.

Looking at moderate-sized asset managers that may attract buyers, Eaton Vance (EV +1.9% ), Pzena Investment (PZN +1.5% ), and Azimut Holding (OTCPK:AZIHF) are profitable and growing; Federated Investors is growing but straddles the more profitable/less profitable divide.

Profitable and shrinking are Diamond Hill Capital, Cohen & Steers (CNS +2.3% ), Gamco (GBL -2.2% ), and Artisan Partners (APAM +1.1% ). Occupying the less profitable and shrinking quadrant is Manning & Napier (MN -1.1% ), Waddell & Reed (WDR +1.2% ), and Wisdom Tree (WETF +1.1% ).

"If there is indeed a shakeout, let’s not assume that’s a bad thing,” said Kathrin Hamilton, a partner at Baillie Gifford, an Edinburgh-based investment manager.