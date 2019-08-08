BPMP to consider shipping other products on U.S.-Canada diluent pipeline

BP Midstream Partners (BPMP +1.1% ) is weighing shipping other products in addition to diluent on its 135K bbl/day Diamondback pipeline, CEO Rip Zinsmeister said in today's earnings conference call.

"The heavy oil crowd is long heavy oil, so diluents will still make sense," Zinsmeister said. "We will see growth over time [but] we are looking at shipping opportunities of products other than diluent."

The pipeline ships diluent from BP's 430K bbl/day Whiting, Ind., refinery through a junction in Gary, Ind., to another pipeline in Illinois; the diluent is used in transporting heavy Canadian crude.

BPMP also is exploring financial options for a 2020 asset dropdown from BP, but global trade tensions have made financing difficult, Zinsmeister said, without specifying which dropdowns are most likely to occur.

BPMP trades higher after reporting Q2 results and increasing full-year cash available for distribution to $165M-$175M.