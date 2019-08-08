Pan American Silver reports Q2 earnings, revises 2019 guidance marginally

Pan American Silver's (PAAS +0.8% ) Q2 revenue increased 31% Y/Y to $282.9M; net cash generated from operations increased 25% to $83.5M.

Achieved silver production of 6.5M ounces and gold production of 154.6k ounces.

Zinc, lead and copper production increased 17%, 33% and 5% to 17.4k tonnes, 6.8k tonnes, and 2.1k tonnes, respectively.

Net earnings fell 50% to $18.5M, while adjusted earnings were down ~74% to $9M

The company revised its 2019 guidance for consolidated silver production slightly to between 25.3M - 26.3M ounces and gold production to between 550k - 600k ounces, on postponement of commercial production from the COSE and Joaquin projects, mine scheduling adjustments at Morococha and better than expected performance at Shahuindo during H1 2019.

Consequently, guidance for project capital expenditures has been slightly increased to $45M due to delay in development of the COSE and Joaquin projects.

Reduced consolidated Cash Costs and AISC to between ($3.30) and ($1.80) per ounce and between $7.00 and $9.00 per ounce, respectively.

