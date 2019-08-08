MAXIMUS rallies 12.7% post Q3 results

MAXIMUS (MMS +12.7% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 22.2% Y/Y to $730.7M.

Revenue by segment: US Health & Human Services $291.1M (-7.4% Y/Y); U.S. Federal Services $292.3M (+160.2% Y/Y) & Outside the U.S. $147.3M (-14% Y/Y).

Sales pipeline of $29.6B at June 30, 2019, of which 68% is new work.

Operating margin by segment: US Health & Human Services declined 270 bps to 18.6%; U.S. Federal Services declined 170 bps to 11.6% & Outside the U.S. increased 90 bps to 3.4%.

The company signed contract awards totaled ~$1.8B YTD and contracts pending of $0.7B at June 30, 2019.

The Company declared $0.25/share cash dividend payable on Aug 30, 2019.

Cash and equivalents totaled $71.1M; LTD was ~$4M with; CFO of $136.5M and FCF of $116M.

2019 Outlook: Total revenue of $2.88-2.90B & EPS of $3.70-3.75.

