Occidental completes Anadarko acquisition

Occidental Petroleum (OXY -0.5% ) reports Anadarko Petroleum (APC +0.3% ) shareholders voted 99% in favor of the deal that gives them $72.34/share based on yesterday's OXY closing price.

OXY avoided its own shareholder vote on the deal by securing a controversial $10B financing agreement with Warren Buffett, which allowed OXY to raise the cash portion of its offer and outbid Chevron, a move that drew criticism from Carl Icahn and some other investors.

OXY says it expects to deliver at least $3.5B annually in cost and capital spending synergies from the merger.