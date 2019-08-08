Apyx Medical up 11% on Q2 beat, guidance boost

Thinly traded micro cap Apyx Medical (APYX +11.3% ) is up on over 60% higher volume, albeit on turnover of only 287K shares, following its Q2 report released after the close yesterday. Highlights:

Revenues: $6.6M (+78%); Advanced Energy: $5.3M (+69%).

Net loss: ($4.3M); loss/share: ($0.13); non-GAAP EBITDA: ($3.7M) (-55%).

2019 guidance: Revenues: $26.5M - 27.5M from $25.5M - 26.5M; Advanced Energy: $21.5M - 22.5M from $20.5M - 21.5M; non-GAAP EBITDA loss: ($18.8M - 17.8M) from ($19.9M - 18.9M).

Previously: Apyx Medical EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Aug. 7)