Stocks extend gains as trade fears ebb

U.S. stocks, led by tech and materials, continue their climb after fears over a worsening trade conflict and slowing global growth eased.

China's central bank set its daily reference rate for the yuan at as stronger-than-expected level and China trade data came in better than forecast.

The Nasdaq advances 1.8% , the S&P 500 climbs 1.5% , and the Dow rises 1.1% in midday trading.

By S&P 500 sector, information technology ( +1.9% ), materials ( +1.7% ), and consumer discretionary ( +1.6% ) outpace the broader market, while consumer staples ( +0.5% ), utilities ( +0.8% ), and real estate ( +1.0% ) lag.

Crude oil gains 3.3% to $52.75 per barrel after Saudi Arabia reportedly called other oil producers to discuss policy policy responses to crude's 4.7% drop on Wednesday.

As the needle shifts to risk-on, 10-year Treasury yield rises 6 basis points to 1.74%, gold retreats 0.7% to $1,509.50, and Cboe Volatility Index falls 9.4% to 17.73.

Dollar Index is little changed at 97.52.