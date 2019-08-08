Stocks extend gains as trade fears ebb

U.S. stocks, led by tech and materials, continue their climb after fears over a worsening trade conflict and slowing global growth eased.
China's central bank set its daily reference rate for the yuan at as stronger-than-expected level and China trade data came in better than forecast.
The Nasdaq advances 1.8%, the S&P 500 climbs 1.5%, and the Dow rises 1.1% in midday trading.
By S&P 500 sector, information technology (+1.9%), materials (+1.7%), and consumer discretionary (+1.6%) outpace the broader market, while consumer staples (+0.5%), utilities (+0.8%), and real estate (+1.0%) lag.
Crude oil gains 3.3% to $52.75 per barrel after Saudi Arabia reportedly called other oil producers to discuss policy policy responses to crude's 4.7% drop on Wednesday.
As the needle shifts to risk-on, 10-year Treasury yield rises 6 basis points to 1.74%, gold retreats 0.7% to $1,509.50, and Cboe Volatility Index falls 9.4% to 17.73.
Dollar Index is little changed at 97.52.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox