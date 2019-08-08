Koppers Holdings jumps 17% on Q2 mixed results and improved margins

Koppers Holdings (KOP +17% ) reported Q2 net sales growth of 7.8% Y/Y to $469.8M, driven by continued demand in various end markets for wood-preservation products and services.

Railroad and Utility Products and Services sales $119.1M (+12.4% Y/Y); and operating margin of 5.9% recovered by 650 bps .

Performance Chemicals sales $120.8M (4.9% Y/Y) and operating margin of 11.6% up by 150 bps .

Carbon Materials and Chemicals sales $149.9M (+4.3% Y/Y); and operating margin of 8.9% up by 20 bps .

Q2 Operating margin improved by 308 bps to 8.2%.

Adj. EBITDA was $64.5M (+16.6% Y/Y); and margin expanded by 100 bps to 13.7%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $1.4M, compared to $3.1M a year ago.

FY19 Guidance: Sales ~$1.8B; EBITDA $214M to $224M; Adj. EPS $3.27 to $3.61; and tax rate ~29%.

