YRC Worldwide Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-74.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.29B (-3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, yrcw has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.