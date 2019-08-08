Targa Resources turns on Grand Prix NGL pipeline ahead of schedule

Targa Resources (TRGP +5.7% ) says it started up its 300K bbl/day Grand Prix natural gas liquids pipeline that stretches from the Permian Basin to the Texas Gulf coast, coming online about two months later than previously projected.

The Grand Prix system also is being expanded to stretch into Oklahoma, and Targa plans to expand the western portion of the pipeline into New Mexico.

TRGP trades higher after reporting Q2 results, which the company says are in-line with expectations amid strong performances from its Gathering and Processing and Downstream systems; Q2 distributable cash flow fell 15% from $225M in the year-ago quarter.