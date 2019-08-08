Berkshire Hathaway's Kraft Heinz bet comes up short

The value of Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B +0.8% ) (BRK.A +0.9% ) 26.7% stake in Kraft Heinz fell as much as $1.57B today after Kraft Heinz disclosed $1.2B in charges and writedowns, sending the ketchup maker's shares down as much as 16%.

At its lowest this morning, Berkshire's 325.4M shares of KHC were valued at $8.66B vs. the $13.5B carrying value on Berkshire's books at June 30, 2019.

As of Aug. 3, Berkshire concluded that its investment in Kraft Heinz didn't require a write-off due because the discrepancy between fair and carrying values were only a few months and its intent to hold onto the investment until recovery.

The stake will entitle Berkshire to recognize almost $230M in profit from KHC's H1 results vs. the $467M posted in 2018's H1.