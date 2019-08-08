CBS, AT&T resolve station blackout dispute with new deal

CBS (CBS +3.7% ) and AT&T (T +1.1% ) have resolved a station blackout, just in time for ratings-dependent football season in the U.S.

The two have a new multi-year content carriage agreement covering 26 CBS-owned local broadcast stations along with CBS Sports Network and Smithsonian Channel.

CBS affiliates that were available on DirecTV Now are also returning to the streaming lineups, along with CBS Sports Network.

CBS stations were blacked out on AT&T's pay services July 20 after the two failed to come to an overnight deadline for a new carriage agreement.