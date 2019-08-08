Ameresco up 9% on Q2 results beats; reaffirms FY19 guidance

Ameresco (AMRC +9.1% ) reported Q2 revenues of $198.2M (+0.6% Y/Y), with modest growth over all platforms.

Q2 Gross margin improved slightly by 5 bps to 21.8%; and operating margin declined by 51 bps to 6.6%.

Q2 Adj. EBITDA was $23.61M (+10.2% Y/Y); and margin expanded by 104 bps to 11.9%.

Cash flows used in operating activities YTD was $109.25M, compared to $57.14M a year ago.

Total project backlog was $2B, as of June 30, 2019, with $789M representing signed customer contracts for installation or construction of projects; and $1.2B representing projects in development.

FY19 Guidance, reaffirmed: Revenue $845M to $885M; EPS $0.77 to $0.85 and Adj. EBITDA $95M to $103M.

