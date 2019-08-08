Exxon's Baytown plant still at reduced rates after fire - report

Exxon Mobil's (XOM +1.2% ) Baytown, Tex., petrochemical plant is still operating at lower production rates a week after the explosion and fire at the facility, creating a temporary boost in some petrochemical prices as industry traders worry about the impact of the fire on markets for common chemicals used to make plastics, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Although the fire was extinguished within 24 hours, the plant continued to cope with emissions air contaminants for days, and analysts say ongoing investigations into the cause of the fire are affecting operations.

XOM has not commented on specific units, but shutting down the burned propylene recovery unit likely affected operations of a nearby 1.8M metric ton ethylene processing plant, which represents about half of the plant's ethylene production capacity.

The fire likely forced XOM to shut down a nearby flexible cracker, according to research firm ICIS, which also says local ethylene prices have spiked $0.065/lb. since the fire to hit $0.24/lb. on Tuesday; ethylene prices were trading at ~$0.12/lb. in late May and early June, ICIS says.