CorEnergy prices $100M of 5.875% convertible senior notes due 2025

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR +3.2% ) has priced $100M of 5.875% Convertible Senior Notes due August 15, 2025.

The offering is expected to close on August 12 and is expected to result in ~$97M net proceeds to CorEnergy (or ~$116M if the initial purchasers exercise their option in full).

The company expects to use a portion of the net proceeds together with shares of their common stock, to repurchase ~$64M of its 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2020 and the remainder of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, such as redeeming preferred equity or project-level debt.

The Notes bearing interest at a rate of 5.875% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on February 15, 2020.

