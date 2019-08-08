BAML weighs in on AMC Entertainment

Bank of America Merrill Lynch gives AMC Entertainment (AMC +4% ) for improved Q2 results and international attendance strength, but keeps a Neutral rating in place.

"AMC remains a well-positioned operator in the exhibition space and is experiencing encouraging momentum in its marketing/loyalty programs, its capital intensity, lack of near-term FCF generation and high leverage remain a hindrance in a somewhat challenging sentimental environment," says BAML in its post-earnings assessment.

The firm has a price objective of $14.00 vs. the average sell-side PT of $16.27.

Previously: AMC Entertainment +6% on strong Q2 traffic (Aug. 8)