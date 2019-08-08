Twitter cuts off third-party ad data

Twitter (TWTR +0.6% ) says it will remove third-party data from its ad-buying system, a move that follows in the steps of a similar approach at Facebook after the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Starting early next year, Twitter will require advertisers to buy data on their own rather than relying on outside firms for targeting.

That will cut off providers like Acxiom, Oracle Data Cloud, Epsilon and others who have seas of consumer data categorized into various target audiences.

Meanwhile, the company has apologized for mistakenly using personal information for advertising without consent, contrary to selected options to limit use of that data.