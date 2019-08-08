Franco Nevada reports higher Q2 earnings

Franco Nevada (FNV +2.7% ) said that the company reported strong Q2 and a record 1H of the year in terms of revenue, EBITDA and net income; subsequent to quarter end, started to receive first gold and silver stream ounces from Cobre Panama, hence expects GEOs delivered to be towards the upper end of previously announced guidance.

GEOs sold remained almost stagnant at 107,774 on higher deliveries from Candelaria, Stillwater, Goldstrike, Brucejack, Tasiast and Subika, offset by lower contributions from Guadalupe-Palmarejo, Antapaccay, Antamina, FireCreek/Midas and Bald Mountain.

Revenue increased 6% to $171M with gross margin expanding ~480bps to 49.4% and operating margin up 610bps to 46.3%

In July 2019, FNV acquired 1% overriding royalty interest on ~350,000 acres in the Marcellus from Range Resources for $300M

For 2019, Franco-Nevada now expects GEO deliveries to be at the higher end of the previously announced guidance range of 465,000 to 500,000 GEOs, reflecting addition of the Marcellus royalty, and increase in expected deliveries from Cobre Panama

Expects to generate $100M - $115M in revenue from the energy portfolio for 2019 versus $70M - $85M

