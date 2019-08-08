CenturyLink sees JPMorgan downgrade, boost from Raymond James

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) is 8.4% lower today, and touched its lowest point since June 10, after its Q2 earnings, where profits came in ahead of expectations despite a slightly miss on revenues that dropped more than 5%.

In analyst reactions, JPMorgan's Philip Cusick downgraded the shares to Underweight from a previous Neutral.

He's set a price target of $10, vs. today's price which has slid to $10.61.

On the other end of reactions is Raymond James, which took the opportunity to upgrade the stock to Market Perform, from Underperform.

