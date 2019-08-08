Tech | On the Move

CenturyLink sees JPMorgan downgrade, boost from Raymond James

|About: CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL)|By:, SA News Editor

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) is 8.4% lower today, and touched its lowest point since June 10, after its Q2 earnings, where profits came in ahead of expectations despite a slightly miss on revenues that dropped more than 5%.

In analyst reactions, JPMorgan's Philip Cusick downgraded the shares to Underweight from a previous Neutral.

He's set a price target of $10, vs. today's price which has slid to $10.61.

On the other end of reactions is Raymond James, which took the opportunity to upgrade the stock to Market Perform, from Underperform.

Earnings call slides

Earnings call transcript

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox