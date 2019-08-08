Telecom Argentina slides as BofA cuts outlook

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) has slipped 7.2% in NYSE trading after a downgrade to Underperform at BofA Merrill Lynch, from Neutral.

The company's opportunities look fully priced in, the bank says, and current pricing looks to reflect a "very positive macro outlook for Argentina," one that will take time to materialize if it does at all.

It's cut revenue projections and lowered its price objective to $15 from $17; shares are at $14.02 on NYSE now.

Sell-side analysts rate it a Hold on average and it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.