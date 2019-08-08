Barrick weighs sale of Tongon gold mine - Bloomberg

Barrick Gold (GOLD +0.4% ) is considering a sale of its Tongon gold mine in the Ivory Coast, as the company ramps up asset disposals following its purchase of Randgold Resources, Bloomberg reports.

Barrick is working with Bank of Nova Scotia to identify buyers for the asset and aims to start a formal sale process in the near term for part or all of its stake, according to the report.

The miner reportedly also is working with advisers at Scotiabank to find a buyer for its Massawa gold project in Senegal and is considering divesting other projects including the Lumwana copper mine in Zambia.

Rising gold prices are a boon for Barrick as it works to offload assets after spending $5.4B to buy Randgold.