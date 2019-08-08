GTT -45% on worst day in seven years

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) has nosedived, -45% , in its worst day since 2012 after missing badly with Q2 earnings and hiring an adviser to explore selling nonstrategic assets.

The company's looking at sales to attack a $3.2B debt pile.

The move is sending company bonds lower as well, and Oppenheimer's Tim Horan says the debt is "highly concerning."

Revenues missed despite growing by nearly a third, and net loss widened from last quarter's (to $33.3M), mainly driven by nonrecurring costs that include exit, transaction and integration costs along with change in favir value of hedges.

EBITDA was up 49.5% Y/Y, to $112M, but fell 8.3% from the first quarter.

It also adopted a rights agreement to protect net operating loss carryforwards -- of which it had $217M available as of June 30.

