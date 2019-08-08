Iraq nears pipeline deal with BP, Eni once meant for Exxon - Reuters
Aug. 08, 2019 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Iraq's government is close to reaching a deal with BP and Eni (NYSE:E) for an export pipeline project that initially was planned as part of a major deal with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Reuters reports, citing senior Iraqi oil officials.
- Under the proposed $400M agreement, BP and Eni would run the construction of two seabed oil pipelines for Iraq's southern exports through the Persian Gulf, according to the report.
- The pipeline work was meant to be part of a larger $53B project that XOM looked poised to move forward just a few months ago, but an initial agreement was held up by two separate evacuations of XOM's foreign staff from Iraq, the first after a warning of Iranian threats to U.S. interests there and the second prompted by a rocket attack that appeared to target the company.