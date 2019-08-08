Adidas falls after China wildcard highlighted

Shares of Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) fell 2.57% today in Frankfurt after management warned on the negative impact of a long trade and currency battle during a post-earnings comments to reporters.

For Q2, Adidas reported a 34% increase in net profit on sales growth of 4.7% with China its biggest driver of growth. But looking ahead, CEO Kasper Rorsted thinks a currency war would be a situation where everyone loses. The company continues to expect sales to increase at a rate of between 5% to 8% on a currency-neutral basis

