Facebook loses appeal on biometric class action suit

Facebook (FB +2.2% ) has lost an appeal and must face a class action suit over its use of facial recognition technology.

A 3-0 decision in the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals paves the way for the suit, which charges Facebook with illegally gathering and storing biometric data on millions of users without consent (in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act).

That could expose the company to billions of dollars in damages. The Illinois law provides for damages of $1,000 for each negligent violation and $5,000 for each intentional/reckless violation.

Plaintiffs note there's no recourse to compromised biometric data, since unlike Social Security or credit card numbers, "you can't change your face."