Equinor extends power and gas trading unit to U.S.

Equinor (EQNR +0.8% ) says its Danske Commodities power and gas trading firm has completed its first trade on the PJM wholesale power market, marking the expansion of its operations into the U.S.

The trade extends the company's reach to 39 countries and is part of a strategy to expand globally, adding to the European and Australian markets wher the firm is most active.

In the last two months Danske also has signed three multi-year power purchase agreements to manage part of the production of offshore U.K. wind farms in which EQNR owns a stake.