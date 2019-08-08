Rush into gold ETF takes a break

Investors funneled $1B into SPDR Gold Shares (GLD +0.7% ) over a period of five straight days, the longest streak since February 2017, before taking a breather today, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Gold touched a six-week high and settled Wednesday at $1,522.70 per ounce, as investors turned to less risky assets amid a resurgence in financial market volatility.

On Thursday, gold retreated to $1,507.20 per ounce.

There may be more juice left in precious metal's ascent. Goldman Sachs forecasts the metal's price can climb to $1,600 per ounce over the next six months and Bank of America Merrill Lynch sees it rising toward $2,000 in the next two years.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX +1.7% ) also saw plenty of action on Wednesday, with $2.7B of trades occurring, more than double its average daily turnover for the past year.

