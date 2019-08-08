Talos tops Q2 estimates, hits more pay in Gulf of Mexico well

Talos Energy (TALO +7.8% ) pushes to strong gains after Q2 earnings and revenues easily beat expectations, boosted by record production levels.

Talos says Q2 production totaled 59K boe/day (75% oil) at an average realized price of $51.83/boe.

"This was the company's best quarter on record in terms of production, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin excluding hedges on a percentage basis, even with lower commodity prices and slightly higher service costs from a year ago," says President and CEO Timothy Duncan.

Talos says it discovered more oil pay in the deeper target of its operated Bulleit well in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which encountered 140 ft. of net true vertical depth oil pay in the shallow target, the DTR-10 Sand, and 110 ft. of net TVD oil pay in the deeper MP Sand.

The company also expects to continue generating significant free cash flow from its Gulf of Mexico business during H2.