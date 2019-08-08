Uniti Q2 beats; announces sale of ground lease business
Aug. 08, 2019
- Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) agrees to sell its ground lease business within Uniti Towers and reports Q2 FFO exceeding the average analyst estimate by 10 cents.
- "Similar to the recent sale of our Latin America tower portfolio, the sale of our ground lease business recycles capital at an attractive return, as well as allows the company to focus solely on its strategy of building towers within the U.S. for our wireless customers," said President and CEO Kenny Gunderman.
- Adjusts 2019 revenue guidance to $1.069B-$1.078B vs. prior range of $1.071B-$1.081B and now sees FFO of $331M-$340M vs. $321M-$334M.
- Q2 FFO of 49 cents, exceeds the average analyst estimate of 39 cents and compares with 50 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $175.9M increased from $173.4M a year earlier.
- Sees 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $815M-$824M.
- Conference call at 4:15 PM ET.
