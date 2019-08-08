Uber -12% after sales, bookings misses

Uber (NYSE:UBER) slides 12.1% after reporting Q2 misses. The Q2 loss of $5.24B includes a $298M driver-appreciation award tied to the IPO and $3.9B in stock-based compensation expenses.

The Q2 adjusted EBITDA loss was $656M versus the $979.1M loss estimate.

Q2 monthly active platform consumers were up 7% Q/Q to 99M, below the 101.2M consensus.

Ride-share bookings were up 7% Q/Q to $12.19B while Uber Eats bookings grew 10% to $3.39B. Gross bookings were $15.76B versus the $15.83B consensus.

Competitor Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is down 2.1% after hours despite reporting rosier earnings yesterday.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.