Albemarle to delay construction of lithium processing capacity
Aug. 08, 2019 Albemarle Corporation (ALB)
- Albemarle (ALB +8.7%) says it will delay construction of ~125K metric tons of additional lithium processing capacity amid an oversupply that has pushed down prices.
- "We're still bullish on demand," CEO Luke Kissam said during today's earnings conference call, while the head of the lithium unit said he expects demand to "step up again in 2020 to a greater degree."
- The company also expects to delay building 75K mt of processing capacity at Kemerton in Australia.
- ALB expects the plan will cut capital spending by $1.5B over the next five years, adding that it expects to become free cash flow positive in 2021.