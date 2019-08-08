Broadcom confirms $10.7B deal for Symantec enterprise security unit

Broadcom has confirmed it's acquiring Symantec's (NASDAQ:SYMC) enterprise security business, for $10.7B in cash.

It's "the next logical step in our strategy" after acquiring Brocade and CA, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan says.

The company expects the deal to drive more than $2B in sustainable, incremental run-rate revenues and $1.3B in pro forma EBITDA including synergies, as well as more than $1B in run-rate cost synergies within 12 months of closing.

Broadcom also says it expects double-digit cash-on-cash returns.