Activision -1.2% after Q2 beat

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is 1.2% lower postmarket after posting Q2 earnings that topped expectations on top and bottom lines.

Bookings fell by double digits Y/Y to $1.21B but beat consensus.

Operating margin was 32%.

“In the first half of 2019 we have prioritized investments in our key franchises and, beginning in the second half of this year our audiences will have a chance to see and experience the initial results of these efforts,” says CEO Bobby Kotick.

Monthly active users were 327M: 258M from King Digital, 37M for Activision, 32M for Blizzard.

For Q3, it's guiding to bookings of $1.1B and EPS of $0.20.

For the full year, it's guiding to bookings of $6.3B.

Conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release