Activision -1.2% after Q2 beat

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is 1.2% lower postmarket after posting Q2 earnings that topped expectations on top and bottom lines.
Bookings fell by double digits Y/Y to $1.21B but beat consensus.
Operating margin was 32%.
“In the first half of 2019 we have prioritized investments in our key franchises and, beginning in the second half of this year our audiences will have a chance to see and experience the initial results of these efforts,” says CEO Bobby Kotick.
Monthly active users were 327M: 258M from King Digital, 37M for Activision, 32M for Blizzard.
For Q3, it's guiding to bookings of $1.1B and EPS of $0.20.
For the full year, it's guiding to bookings of $6.3B.
Conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.
