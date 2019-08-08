Main Street Capital Q2 investment income rises on net interest

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Q2 distributable net investment income of 67 cents per share beats the consensus estimate of 62 cents and falls from 70 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total investment income of $61.3M, in-line with consensus, increases from $59.9M a year ago, mostly from a $3.0M net increase in interest income due to higher average levels of investment portfolio debt investments and an increase in the average effective yields, partly offset by a $0.9M decrease in dividend income from investment portfolio equity investments and a $0.6M decrease in fee income.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $38.3M, or 61 cents per share.

Net asset value per share of $24.17 at June 30, 2019 represents a 0.3% increase from $24.09 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Completed $31.7M in total lower middle market (LMM) portfolio investments, including an investment of $15.1M in one new LMM portfolio company, which after aggregate repayments of debt principal and return of invested equity capital from several LMM portfolio investments resulted in a net decrease of $11.9M in total LMM portfolio investments.

Net decrease of $41.1M in middle-market portfolio investments and net increase of $54.0M in private loan portfolio investments.

Conference call on Aug. 9 at 10:00 AM ET.

