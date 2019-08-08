Stocks rise as China signals stable yuan; S&P now green on the week

Investors returned to a risk-on mindset, buying stocks and selling safe-haven assets such as bonds and gold after China reported a surprise increase in July exports while holding its yuan firm, easing concerns that the U.S.-China trade fight was poised to become an all-out currency war.

"Investors' new daily ritual will be watching the daily fixed rate on the yuan," says SunTrust's Keith Lerner, adding that China may choose to avoid weakening the yuan in the near term but investors should continue monitoring the situation in case the yuan resumes its depreciation, an event that likely would spark fresh volatility.

The S&P 500 (+1.9%), which has now recouped all of Monday's hefty losses, traded just below its 50-day moving average (2,934) for most of the day before finally breaking above the level late in the session and remained so at the close.

Also, the Dow gained 1.4%, the Nasdaq jumped 2.2%, and the Russell 2000 added 2.1%.

All 11 S&P sectors finished higher by at least 1%, led by energy (+2.9%) as WTI crude oil rebounded +2.8% to settle at $52.54/bbl., followed by information technology (+2.4%), communication services (+2.2%) and consumer discretionary (+2%).

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasurys were hit with selling pressure, sending sent the 10-year yield up 11 bps to 1.79% at one point during the day before buyers gradually returned and left the benchmark yield up 3 bps to 1.72%; the two-year yield also finished 3 bps higher at 1.61%.