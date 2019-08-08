Yelp +4.8% amid beat on profits, reaffirmed guidance
Aug. 08, 2019 4:43 PM ETYelp Inc. (YELP)YELPBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Yelp (NYSE:YELP) has risen 4.8% in postmarket trading after posting a profit beat in its Q2 earnings, along with news of an executive departure.
- Revenue rose 5% roughly as expected, but net income held up better than analysts forecast, landing at $12M vs. a year-ago $11M.
- EBITDA rose 17% to $55M, and EBITDA margin rose 2 percentage points, to 22%.
- The company notes Lanny Baker is stepping down as chief financial officer; he's taking the same role at Eventbrite effective Sept. 3. James Miln will be interim CFO at Yelp.
- Cash from operations was $57M; at quarter's end, liquidity was $458M.
- It's reiterating its outlook for 2019 (revenue growth of 8-10%, EBITDA margins up 2-3 percentage points Y/Y).
- Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
