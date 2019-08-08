JCP considers reverse stock split

In a filing, J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) says it will pursue measures to meet NYSE listing criteria, including a reverse stock split.

On August 6, JCP received notice from the NYSE that it didn't comply with the rule requiring an average closing price of at least $1/share over a consecutive 30-day trading period.

If the stock split happens, it will be subject to shareholder approval with a vote happening no later than the next annual shareholders meeting.