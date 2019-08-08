Vivint Solar socked with large Q2 loss

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) -10.5% after-hours as it reports a larger than expected Q2 loss and cash flows dipped deeper into the red.

VSLR says Q2 installations totaled 8,163, up 22% from the year-earlier quarter, with 56 MW installed, 19% more than a year ago; Q2 cost per watt was $3.56, an increase from $3.46 in Q1 and $3.23 in Q2 2018.

Q2 total revenues rose 12% Y/Y to $90.8M; revenue from customer agreements and incentives jumped 16% to $63.4M while costs from operating leases and incentives rose 4% to $43.1M.

For Q3, VSLR expects to install 62-65 MW at a cost per watt of $3.36-$3.44.