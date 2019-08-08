CBS beats in Q2 as Entertainment paces revenue growth

CBS is 0.3% lower after posting a beat on top and bottom lines in its Q2 earnings (but as yet no merger deal with Viacom).

Revenues jumped nearly 10% on the strength of the Entertainment segment, with help from the Final Four broadcast ads as well as strong growth in licensing and distribution.

Operating income rose 5%, to $695M, while adjusted operating income rose 1% to $702M.

And adjusted net earnings rose 2% to $435M in turn.

CBS All Access and Showtime streaming are on track to hit the company goal of 25M subscribers combined by 2022.

Revenue by segment: Entertainment, $2.74B (up 14.1%); Cable Networks, $562M (up 1.6%); Publishing, $218M (up 5.3%); Local Media, $423M (up 0.7%).

Revenue by type: Advertising, $1.42B (up 7.3%); Content licensing and distribution, $1.22B (up 11.7%); Affiliate and subscription fees, $1.11B (up 12.5%).

Operating cash flow was an outflow of $124M and free cash flow was an outflow of $157M, due to increased investment in content along with higher income tax payments.

Press release