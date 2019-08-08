Tutor Perini posts wide Q2 earnings miss, cuts full-year guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) -22% after-hours after missing Q2 earnings estimates by a wide mark and lowering full-year earnings guidance to adjust for an impairment charge.

On an unadjusted basis, which includes a $329.5M after-tax impairment charge, TPC's Q2 net loss was $320.5M, or a $6.38/share loss, compared to net income of $24.9M, or $0.49/share, for the year-ago quarter.

Q2 revenue was flat at $1.1B but hurt by significant delays on certain projects, including owner-driven delays on California High-Speed Rail and weather delays on Newark Airport Terminal One.

TPC's backlog remained strong at a near-record $11.4B at the end of Q2, up 31% from $8.7B at the end of the prior-year quarter; new awards and adjustments to contracts in process totaled $916M in Q2.

For FY 2019, TPC now sees EPS of $1.60-$1.80 vs. prior guidance of $2.00-$2.30 and well below $2.12 analyst consensus estimate.