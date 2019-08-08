Colony Credit Q2 hit with loan loss provision, impairment

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Q2 core EPS of $36.3M, or 28 cents per share.

Excluding $14.5M of realized losses related to completed foreclosure proceedings under a long, core earnings would have been $50.7M, or 39 cents per share.

Q2 net interest income of $23.9M vs. $30.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses for the quarter of $212.1M includes a provision for loan losses of $110.3M and $10.1M impairment of operating real estate; Q2 2018 total expenses were $71.6M.

GAAP book value of $19.70 per share at June 30, 2019; undepreciated book value per share was $20.72.

