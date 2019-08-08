UMH Properties Q2 same-property NOI rises 4% Y/Y

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Q2 normalized FFO per share of 14 cents, trails the consensus estimate of 17 cents, and falls from 18 cents in the year-ago quarter.

“Home sales have been accelerating. After delivering sales growth of 45% in 2018, and 44% in the first quarter, sales for the second quarter increased 51% year over year," said President and CEO Samuel A. Landy.

Q2 total income of $37.2M increased from $32.1M a year ago.

Q2 same-property NOI rose 4% Y/Y.

Q2 same-property occupancy inreased to 83.6% from 82.6% a year ago.

Reduced net debt to adjusted EBITDA to 5.6x from 6.1x a year ago.

Conference call on Aug. 9 at 10:00 AM ET.

