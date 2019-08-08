Cherry Hill Mortgage -6.7% on expected dividend cut

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) sinks 6.7% in after-hours trading after announcing that it expects to reduce its dividend by 15%-20% from the current 49-cent-per-share level due to elevated prepayment speeds and expected market conditions.

“Notably, we saw prepayments rapidly accelerating in the latter part of the second quarter, which impacted the value of our MSR portfolio,” said President and CEO Jay Lown.

Q2 net interest income of $5.51M misses the consensus estimate of $6.08M.

Compares with $4.70M in the year-ago quarter.

1.4% total quarterly loss on book value.

Q2 core EPS of 52 cents increased from 50 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Previously: Cherry Hill Mortgage misses on net interest income (Aug. 8)