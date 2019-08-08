EPR Properties prices $500M notes offering
Aug. 08, 2019 EPR Properties (EPR)
- EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) prices its public offering of $500M of 3.750% senior notes due 2029.
- None of the company’s subsidiaries will initially guarantee the notes, however, certain of its domestic subsidiaries will be obligated to guarantee the notes under certain circumstances.
- Intends to use the net proceeds principally to refinance its 5.750% Senior Notes due 2022 pursuant to a tender offer announced separately today. The balance of net proceeds, if any, will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the reduction of the outstanding balance on its unsecured revolving credit facility.
