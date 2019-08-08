Shipping, supplies stopped at top Peru copper mines due to protests
Aug. 08, 2019 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Anti-mining protests in Peru have halted $400M in copper exports from some of the country's top mines and blocked supplies from reaching their operations for nearly three weeks, says the manager of port operator Terminal Internacional del Sur.
- Four copper mines - Freeport McMoRan's (NYSE:FCX) Cerro Verde deposit, MMG's Las Bambas, Glencore's Antapaccay (OTCPK:GLCNF) and Hudbay Minerals' (NYSE:HBM) Constancia - have been unable to ship copper concentrates from Matarani to destinations in Asia and Europe since July 18, according to the manager.
- The mines have continued producing and are stockpiling concentrates on site for shipment later, but the four are in "critical" condition and could be forced to suspend operations if they cannot get supplies from Matarani soon, says the head of the National Society of Mining, Petroleum and Energy.
