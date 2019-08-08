Lions Gate higher after Q2 strength in Starz, films
Aug. 08, 2019 By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Lions Gate Entertainment is higher postmarket (LGF.A +4.2%, LGF.B +5.1%) after topping consensus with its fiscal Q1 results, thanks to strong over-the-top subscriber growth and a boost to its film lineup.
- Revenues rose 3.3% overall to $963.6M, with strength from its Starzplay international streaming service. Meanwhile, the strong performance of John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum paced a solid gain in its theatrical division.
- On an adjusted basis, operating loss was $3.2M, net loss was $3.3M, and OIBDA was $67.3M.
- Revenue by segment: Media Networks, $372.4M (up 4.9%); Motion Picture, $397.8M (up 8.9%); Television Production, $279.8M (flat).
- Starz wrapped the quarter with 26.5M total global up subscribers (up 2.6M Y/Y) and 24.4M domestic subs.
- Cash flow from operations was $37.3M, and adjusted free cash flow was $24M.
