Argo Group proposes declassifying board, exec comp changes

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) will introduce two proposals at its annual meeting that are intended to improve in corporate governance practices.

It proposes to amend its by-laws to start the process of declassifying its board, which will conclude at its 2022 annual meeting, and to reduce the size of its board to 11 from 13.

If the board is declassified, the entire board will stand for election annually.

The board has also approved changes to the executive compensation plan that will measure performance awards under the long-term incentive plan over a three-year performance period instead of the one-year period currently used; awards will be earned based on return on equity and book value per share metrics.

Also the stock ownership guidelines for executive officers and directors will be increased.