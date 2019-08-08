Strong gold prices not helping asset sales, AngloGold CEO says
Aug. 08, 2019 5:56 PM ETAngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)AUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) says the recent surge in gold bullion prices has not made it easier to sell the mines it has put up for sale.
- "It's a challenging market in terms of divestment because of speculation on potential assets coming into the market," CEO Kelvin Dushnisky, said during today's earnings conference call.
- The CEO said AU has received "several bids" for the operations it wants to offload, which include Cerro Vanguardia in Argentina and Mponeng in South Africa.
- Dushinsky said the Obuasi mine in Ghana remains a strategic priority for the company, with work continuing towards meeting a tight schedule of achieving its first gold pour at the end of this year.
- AU maintained its full-year production guidance of 3.25M-3.45M oz., and kept unchanged its outlook for expected costs and sustaining capex.