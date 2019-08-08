Riot Blockchain jumps 2.4% on smaller-than-expected Q2 loss

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) gains 2.4% in after-hours trading after its Q2 loss per share of 8 cents comes in better than the consensus estimate for a loss of 23 cents.

Narrows from a loss of $1.81 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total revenue of $2.47M fell from $2.79M in the year-ago quarter but exceeded the average analyst estimate of $2.00M.

Generated ~$2.4M in mining revenue on the production of 316.19 bitcoins, 143.81 bitcoin cash, and 870.10 litecoins.

Compares with Q2 2018 revenue of $2.8M on the production of 311.12 bitcoins, 272.81 bitcoin cash, and 314.04 litecoins.

At June 30, 2019, the RIOT had approximate balances of cash and cash equivalents of $16.1M, digital currencies of $1.9M, working capital of $14.6M, total stockholders' equity of $26.1M, and an accumulated deficit of $212.0M.

Previously: Riot Blockchain EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue (Aug. 8)